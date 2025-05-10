Previous
Storm in a teacup by fiveplustwo
Storm in a teacup

Deliberately out of focus and hoping the triangular black shape at top if photo looks a bit like a tornado about to hit!
Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Susan Wakely ace
Great minds.
