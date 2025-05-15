Previous
I can travel in time by fiveplustwo
Photo 3956

I can travel in time

20 minutes ago, this glass was full of white dry wine. Fast forward 20 minutes and it's empty!!!
Giddy @monikozi
15th May 2025

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week
Photo Details

JackieR ace
And not refilled?? Criminal
May 18th, 2025  
moni kozi
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I think that requires a travel back in time
May 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@monikozi aahhh, you'd emptied the bottle? Hence need to time travel!
May 18th, 2025  
