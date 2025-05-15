Sign up
Photo 3956
I can travel in time
20 minutes ago, this glass was full of white dry wine. Fast forward 20 minutes and it's empty!!!
Giddy
@monikozi
15th May 2025
15th May 25
3
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3997
photos
119
followers
22
following
Views
3
3
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
18th May 2025 7:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fiveplustwo-timetravel
JackieR
ace
And not refilled?? Criminal
May 18th, 2025
moni kozi
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I think that requires a travel back in time
May 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@monikozi
aahhh, you'd emptied the bottle? Hence need to time travel!
May 18th, 2025
