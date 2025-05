to 1977, when I used to play bass in a kick ass punk band. It was a different world back then, where we were sticking two fingers up to authority, the music and fashion industries and sending shudders up and down the spines of the ruling elite.It was a good time to be alive and feeling part of a cultural revolution.Punk ain't dead...... as you can see, I still have the gear and the attitude. Just waiting for the next revolution. 😁 @fiveplustwo theme - Time travel