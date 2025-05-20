Sign up
Previous
Photo 3961
Tombstone teeth
Well not strictly true as they are not fused together but for some strange reason this was fused in my head (excuse the pun) when I thought of today’s word. Not the most conventional selfie but they are all mine!
20th May 2025
20th May 25
0
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4001
photos
119
followers
22
following
1085% complete
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
Views
5
365
iPhone 15 Pro
20th May 2025 8:19am
View Info
View All
Public
View
teeth
,
srlfie
,
scw25
,
fiveplustwo-tombstone
