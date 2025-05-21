Previous
Tombstoned by fiveplustwo
Tombstoned

When I was a lecturer using the high-tech OHP (Over Head Projector) and acetates, the projection lens had to be angled to prevent tombstone distortion.
Susan Wakely ace
Or a case of Micrognathia.
May 21st, 2025  
