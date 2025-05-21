Sign up
Photo 3962
Tombstoned
When I was a lecturer using the high-tech OHP (Over Head Projector) and acetates, the projection lens had to be angled to prevent tombstone distortion.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-tombstone
Susan Wakely
ace
Or a case of Micrognathia.
May 21st, 2025
