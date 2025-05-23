Previous
Tombestone by fiveplustwo
Photo 3964

Tombestone

We have an ancient graveyard just around the corner from our house. Many of the old gravestones date back to the 17th century. Some other weatherworn and unreadable ones may date back even further.

When I was in my late teens, I worked briefly as a gravedigger. I will always remember one particular funeral being held for a local parking warden. I waited patiently for the grieving family to walk away from the grave side, then started shoveling soil into the open grave. Then suddenly I heard a loud banging and shouting coming from the coffin. "Stop, stop, you can't bury, me I'm not dead. Let me out."....... I replied "Sorry mate, nothing I can do about it, I've already done the paperwork." and finished filling in the grave. 🪦😁

@fiveplustwo theme - tombstone

@SwillinBillyFlynn
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact