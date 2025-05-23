Tombestone

We have an ancient graveyard just around the corner from our house. Many of the old gravestones date back to the 17th century. Some other weatherworn and unreadable ones may date back even further.
When I was in my late teens, I worked briefly as a gravedigger. I will always remember one particular funeral being held for a local parking warden. I waited patiently for the grieving family to walk away from the grave side, then started shoveling soil into the open grave. Then suddenly I heard a loud banging and shouting coming from the coffin. "Stop, stop, you can't bury, me I'm not dead. Let me out."....... I replied "Sorry mate, nothing I can do about it, I've already done the paperwork." and finished filling in the grave. 🪦😁