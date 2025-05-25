Previous
Contemplating a family grave by fiveplustwo
Photo 3965

Contemplating a family grave

The grave I am thinking about here is that of my parents and brother. Mum and Dad wanted to be buried in the same grave as Tony who died in 1941 aged one, five years before I was born. Mum & Dad passed away in 1991 and 1996, all a long time ago now.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a poignant image.
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact