Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3965
Contemplating a family grave
The grave I am thinking about here is that of my parents and brother. Mum and Dad wanted to be buried in the same grave as Tony who died in 1941 aged one, five years before I was born. Mum & Dad passed away in 1991 and 1996, all a long time ago now.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4005
photos
120
followers
22
following
1086% complete
View this month »
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grave
,
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-tombstone
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a poignant image.
May 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close