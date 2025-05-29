Sign up
Photo 3972
Led light moment
Some of those beads are in fact leds. Light leds. If they are not, in my defence, I had a light-bulb moment to post this selfie, after seeing Mr. Flynn's take on the same theme
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2025-05-30
@monikozi
29th May 2025
29th May 25
5
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4013
photos
119
followers
22
following
1088% complete
View this month »
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
6th July 2024 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-lightbulbmoment
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love this, like a curtain of frozen light
May 29th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Very nice
May 29th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@monikozi
Is this an installation by Yayoi Kusama???
May 29th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
A wonderful installation!
May 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great installation and selfie.
May 29th, 2025
