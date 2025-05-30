When Kitty and I sold our business (a very successful and thriving shop in Mevagissey) and retired, I suddenly found myself with lots of spare time on my hands and didn't know what to do with it.
So, I went from playing in one band. to playing in three bands. However I still wanted something else to do that wasn't connected to music. Then a couple of years ago I had my lightbulb moment.
I started making steampunk inspired lights and lamps. Using all sorts of materials I found in charity shops, jumble sales, skips and car boot sales. Old wooden boxes, LED lights, broken clocks, redundant phone chargers and old vacuum tubes and valves. Just worthless junk really that cost next to nothing to source.
I then started creating my light sculptures and started selling them on eBay. So far I have sold about 500 of them for about £15,000, which is a welcome addition to our other incomes. I also thoroughly enjoy making them as each one is unique and has it's own rustic charm.