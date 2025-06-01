Lighting Set-up

It was a "Lightbulb moment" when I grasped the nettle and started to experiment with lighting, this is the standard lamp that I use most and it has a daylight bulb which gives a nice feel to it. I do have an old flashgun that I sometimes use but am hoping Father's Day will bring an up to date model that will talk to my cameras so I can do off-camera flash work.
I use a daylight lamp when I need lighting for photos indoors too. It is quite small but unfolds into a bar shape designed for close craft work, I think.