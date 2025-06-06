Previous
Burn Baby Burn by fiveplustwo
Burn Baby Burn

From the UK, the US is beginning to look more and more like an out of control bonfire.

I'm not sure there is much hope of ever making America great again, particularly after another three and half years with the odious, greedy, narcissistic, petulant, spiteful, man-child in charge.

Maybe you should try making America Sane again. 😟

@fiveplustwo theme - stripes

6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

ace
Jackie Snider
Photos do make a statement, good job!
June 5th, 2025  
