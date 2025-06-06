Sign up
Previous
Photo 3979
Burn Baby Burn
From the UK, the US is beginning to look more and more like an out of control bonfire.
I'm not sure there is much hope of ever making America great again, particularly after another three and half years with the odious, greedy, narcissistic, petulant, spiteful, man-child in charge.
Maybe you should try making America Sane again. 😟
@fiveplustwo
theme - stripes
@SwillinBillyFlynn
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
1
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4019
photos
119
followers
22
following
1090% complete
View this month »
Tags
fiveplustwo-stripes
Jackie Snider
Photos do make a statement, good job!
June 5th, 2025
