dark lady by fiveplustwo
dark lady

turns out i'm not in as good shape as i thought... i have aches and pains from this exercise (the "D" was particularly hard!)!!!!
🫣🤣

theme: in shape
@northy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXUH7Wk8-WI
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Mark Prince ace
This has definitely worked out very well.
June 10th, 2025  
