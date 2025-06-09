Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3982
dark lady
turns out i'm not in as good shape as i thought... i have aches and pains from this exercise (the "D" was particularly hard!)!!!!
🫣🤣
theme: in shape
@northy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXUH7Wk8-WI
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4022
photos
118
followers
22
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
8th June 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
northy-soundtrack
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-inshape
Mark Prince
ace
This has definitely worked out very well.
June 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close