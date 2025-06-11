Sign up
Photo 3984
Rising Above it All
I stay in the shape I am by being sedentary! A friend gave me the green and pink things I am escaping from!
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
2
0
Five plus Two
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
11th June 2025 5:19pm
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-inshape
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That made me laugh!
June 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
That quite a workout.
June 11th, 2025
