Rising Above it All by fiveplustwo
Photo 3984

Rising Above it All

I stay in the shape I am by being sedentary! A friend gave me the green and pink things I am escaping from!
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That made me laugh!
June 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
That quite a workout.
June 11th, 2025  
