Getting in shape

I was horrified just after Christmas, when my bathroom scales told me I was 15 stone 9 pounds. Time had come to deal with it.
So I cut out all the junk food from my diet. I only eat fresh fruit, meat and veg, all our meals are cooked from scratch. I don't need to go to the gym, as regular gigging and hauling amps instruments and PA systems about is a great physical workout.
Yesterday my scales told me I was 13 stone and one pound. so I have lost 2 stone 8 pounds in the past 6 months.
Not sure I'm ready to run away with the circus just yet, but I do feel a lot better for it.