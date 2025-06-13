Previous
Getting in shape by fiveplustwo
Photo 3985

Getting in shape

I was horrified just after Christmas, when my bathroom scales told me I was 15 stone 9 pounds. Time had come to deal with it.

So I cut out all the junk food from my diet. I only eat fresh fruit, meat and veg, all our meals are cooked from scratch. I don't need to go to the gym, as regular gigging and hauling amps instruments and PA systems about is a great physical workout.

Yesterday my scales told me I was 13 stone and one pound. so I have lost 2 stone 8 pounds in the past 6 months.

Not sure I'm ready to run away with the circus just yet, but I do feel a lot better for it.

@fiveplustwo theme - In Shape

@SwillinBillyFlynn
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1091% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact