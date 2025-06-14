Previous
My jacket won’t fit, have to lose weight to get fit to make it fit by fiveplustwo
Photo 3986

My jacket won’t fit, have to lose weight to get fit to make it fit

I think my suit has shrunk.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1092% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact