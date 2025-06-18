Sign up
Photo 3991
Me Cubed
I'd have thought one of me is enough but from what I remember of maths in school is that 1x1x1 is still 1 even though there COULD be six of me here!
Hohum, never did understand geometry, algebra, logarithms or how to use a slide-rule - except as a weapon in self defense!
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
1
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4033
photos
117
followers
22
following
1093% complete
View this month »
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
20th June 2025 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-geometry
Susan Wakely
ace
Cleverly done.
June 20th, 2025
