Me Cubed by fiveplustwo
Photo 3991

Me Cubed

I'd have thought one of me is enough but from what I remember of maths in school is that 1x1x1 is still 1 even though there COULD be six of me here!

Hohum, never did understand geometry, algebra, logarithms or how to use a slide-rule - except as a weapon in self defense!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Susan Wakely ace
Cleverly done.
June 20th, 2025  
