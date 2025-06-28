Sign up
Photo 3998
Wired for Sound
I think I must be doing something wrong but there is a lot of high pitched feedback going on, I can hardly hear the music for electrical interference.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-electric
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, that is hilarious!
June 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Very funny
June 28th, 2025
