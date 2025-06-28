Previous
Wired for Sound by fiveplustwo
Wired for Sound

I think I must be doing something wrong but there is a lot of high pitched feedback going on, I can hardly hear the music for electrical interference.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, that is hilarious!
June 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Very funny
June 28th, 2025  
