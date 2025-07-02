🥵 #@*§ing British Rail- It's Just Too #@*§ing HOT to be Punctual 🔥!

The train was 45 minutes late, we arrived home over an hour late, but at least it stopped at our station and we did manage to get a seat.



Some people couldn't even reach their final destination as the stops were cancelled.



Honestly British Rail is an embarrassment!



Photogger posting EARLY - Jackie