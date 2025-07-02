Previous
🥵 #@*§ing British Rail- It's Just Too #@*§ing HOT to be Punctual 🔥! by fiveplustwo
Photo 4006

🥵 #@*§ing British Rail- It's Just Too #@*§ing HOT to be Punctual 🔥!

The train was 45 minutes late, we arrived home over an hour late, but at least it stopped at our station and we did manage to get a seat.

Some people couldn't even reach their final destination as the stops were cancelled.

Honestly British Rail is an embarrassment!

2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Kathy ace
How perturbing! Depending on a means of travel that doesn't get one where it is supposed to. It may be hot, but you two look rather cool.
July 1st, 2025  
