Previous
Photo 4006
🥵 #@*§ing British Rail- It's Just Too #@*§ing HOT to be Punctual 🔥!
The train was 45 minutes late, we arrived home over an hour late, but at least it stopped at our station and we did manage to get a seat.
Some people couldn't even reach their final destination as the stops were cancelled.
Honestly British Rail is an embarrassment!
Photogger posting EARLY - Jackie
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Five plus Two
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4046
photos
116
followers
22
following
3999
4000
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-late
Kathy
ace
How perturbing! Depending on a means of travel that doesn't get one where it is supposed to. It may be hot, but you two look rather cool.
July 1st, 2025
