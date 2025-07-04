Previous
Kitty said to me the other day, by fiveplustwo
Photo 4007

Kitty said to me the other day,

If you don't hurry up, you'll be late.

Late? I said, "What do mean, late?"

"Late as in the late Swillin' Billy Flynn" she replied........

You can't argue with that can you.

@Fiveplustwo theme - late

@SwillinBillyFlynn
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
moni kozi
Oh, my! That's hilarious!
July 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Oh my goodness. You are so clever. Great selfie.
July 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear Swillin Billy, sounds more of a threat than anything else.
July 5th, 2025  
