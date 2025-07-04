Sign up
Photo 4007
Kitty said to me the other day,
If you don't hurry up, you'll be late.
Late? I said, "What do mean, late?"
"Late as in the late Swillin' Billy Flynn" she replied........
You can't argue with that can you.
@Fiveplustwo
theme - late
@SwillinBillyFlynn
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
3
3
moni kozi
Oh, my! That's hilarious!
July 5th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Oh my goodness. You are so clever. Great selfie.
July 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear Swillin Billy, sounds more of a threat than anything else.
July 5th, 2025
