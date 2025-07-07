Previous
not my circus, not my clown! by fiveplustwo
not my circus, not my clown!

oh wait.... i guess it IS my circus! 🎪 😆

theme: circus
@northy

(I picked up that wig years ago - i have NO idea why... amazed that i (a) remembered and (b) found it!!!!!)
Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
