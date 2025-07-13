Previous
colourful by fiveplustwo
Photo 4017

colourful

The clown’s dance, a symphony of grace
Each movement a delicate expression
of the soul
They twirl and spin, defying gravity
A reminder of the magic that lies within us all

@wenbow
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1109% complete

JackieR ace
Beautiful processing but kept that lovely smile
August 16th, 2025  
