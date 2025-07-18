Hmmm...... indoor camping..............

Not really. When we bought our new motorhome, there was this large black bag in the underbed storage area. It turned out to be an awning tent.
We were going to set it up on our patio, to see what it was like, but as soon as we started, the heavens opened. So plan B................
"Why don't we put it up in the lounge". Kitty said, "It'll be fine" she said....... "Hmmm" I said.......... so we moved a few bits of furniture and we now have an 8 foot square tent sitting in the lounge.
It is actually very good and comes complete with a very nice rubber backed carpet. It looks like it's not been used much, if at all, and will give us a nice bit of extended living space when we need it.