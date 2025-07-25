Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4025
So my mother was right after all.......
I don't know how this happened though, I hardly watch any TV these days. 😁
@fiveplustwo
theme - TV
@SwillinBillyFlynn
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4066
photos
116
followers
22
following
1103% complete
View this month »
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
eyes
,
square
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-tv
Annie D
ace
hahahaha - I was of the era watch too much tv and you'll get square eyes - I do watch a lot of tv and my eyes are ok for now - should I beware?
July 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close