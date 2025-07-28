Previous
ooooooooops! by fiveplustwo
ooooooooops!

so... i was shooting in low light which meant i needed a longer exposure only i didn't have my tripod handy and i was struggling to hold the camera still and i really really tried.... but...

theme: oops!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

