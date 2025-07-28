Sign up
Previous
Photo 4027
ooooooooops!
so... i was shooting in low light which meant i needed a longer exposure only i didn't have my tripod handy and i was struggling to hold the camera still and i really really tried.... but...
theme: oops!
@northy
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
4067
photos
116
followers
22
following
1103% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
28th July 2025 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
long exposure
,
motion blur
,
icm
,
craptastic mess
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-oops
