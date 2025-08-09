Sign up
Previous
Photo 4036
The Positivity of Boredom
Boredom leads to thinking, thinking leads to contemplation, contemplation counteracts boredom, ergo boredom can be positive.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
7th August 2025 5:04am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-bored
