Who Needs to be Dressed to Kill? by fiveplustwo
Photo 4052

Who Needs to be Dressed to Kill?

Saves on the laundry if you arent!
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1110% complete

Photo Details

☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
Oooooooooh! Wicked!
August 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perfect gleam on the tip of the knife too!
August 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Oh how funny. Nice job and very brave photo.
August 19th, 2025  
kali ace
Hahaha
August 19th, 2025  
