Did she come for me? by fiveplustwo
Did she come for me?

The Reaper put on her best cloak and went out.
She met me. In the end, there was only one.
@monikozi
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
