In this day and age..... by fiveplustwo
Photo 4054

In this day and age.....

A gentleman, does not step out, without his trusty sword cane in hand. You never know what sort of ruffians, vagabonds, cut-purses and ner-do-wells one might run into. 😄

@fiveplustwo theme - Dressed to kill

@SwillinBillyFlynn
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
