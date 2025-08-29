Sign up
Photo 4061
Hot Pursuit
At my age, I think my running days are probably over, A gentle trot or a light canter are about my limit. The only thing I pursue with any enthusiasm or vigour is happiness.
And I usually find that with Kitty...... and she's pretty hot. 😁
@fiveplustwo
theme - Hot Pursuit
@SwillinBillyFlynn
@CuteKitty
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
2
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
portrait
,
kitty
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-hotpursuit
Julie Duncan
ace
You two are so sweet together! :)
August 29th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
Awwww! Honestly, could we have expected anything else from you?
August 29th, 2025
