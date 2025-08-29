Previous
Hot Pursuit by fiveplustwo
Hot Pursuit

At my age, I think my running days are probably over, A gentle trot or a light canter are about my limit. The only thing I pursue with any enthusiasm or vigour is happiness.

And I usually find that with Kitty...... and she's pretty hot. 😁

@fiveplustwo theme - Hot Pursuit

Julie Duncan ace
You two are so sweet together! :)
August 29th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
Awwww! Honestly, could we have expected anything else from you?
August 29th, 2025  
