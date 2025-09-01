Previous
the devil makes work for idle hands... by fiveplustwo
the devil makes work for idle hands...

today was a day off... and THIS happened...

clearly i should not be allowed to play with sharpies 🥴

theme: the devil's work
@northy
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
summerfield ace
i have an extra mask if you need it, it's new. 😉
September 2nd, 2025  
