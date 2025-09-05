Previous
They say The Devil has all the best tunes by fiveplustwo
Photo 4067

They say The Devil has all the best tunes

And I make it my life's work, to play them all for him. 🤘🏻

And before you ask, his absolute favourite is "Highway to Hell" 😁

@fiveplustwo theme - The Devil's work

@SwillinBillyFlynn
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Very Graheme ( cant remember his surname!)

This is fabulous
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact