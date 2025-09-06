Previous
The Devil's Work - destroying lives

I truly believe that the world-wide trade in illegal addictive drugs that destroys so many lives both directly and indirectly, especially those of children and young adults, is the work of the devil. The hard road to recovery is possible and I admire greatly those who have accomplished it. Recovery is helped by those courageous folk who give their support to those trying to kick the habit. The American actress Demi Lovato had wise words to say to those on the life-long road of recovery:

“You just have to take it one day at a time. Some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.”

She also voices a great truth when she wrote:

“One of the hardest things was learning that I was worth recovery.”
What a moving last line. I have friends who have struggled with these things. They always term themselves "recovering" and say they can never be recovered even after all these years. I agree with your verdict on cause.
September 4th, 2025  
Annie D ace
The last line says it all - recognising you are worth it
September 4th, 2025  
