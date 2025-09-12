Previous
Next
The pen is mightier than the sword by fiveplustwo
Photo 4074

The pen is mightier than the sword

Many years ago, I got involved in martial arts, and one of the first things my Taekwondo instructor taught me, was the six ways to kill a man with a biro.

Although in my experience, the sword is pretty effective too. 😁

@fiveplustwo theme - self defence

@SwillinBillyFlynn
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
So very true!

My kids took taekwondo for a while…. My recollection was that they were told first weapon of defence was words…. Use your words…. Second was feet (run away)…. Fighting back physically was third…
September 12th, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@northy Yeah, the biro was actually about 15th on the list. 😁
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact