Photo 4074
The pen is mightier than the sword
Many years ago, I got involved in martial arts, and one of the first things my Taekwondo instructor taught me, was the six ways to kill a man with a biro.
Although in my experience, the sword is pretty effective too. 😁
@fiveplustwo
theme - self defence
@SwillinBillyFlynn
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
2
3
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
self
,
portrait
,
selfie
,
defence
,
taekwondo
,
fiveplustwo-selfdefence
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
So very true!
My kids took taekwondo for a while…. My recollection was that they were told first weapon of defence was words…. Use your words…. Second was feet (run away)…. Fighting back physically was third…
September 12th, 2025
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@northy
Yeah, the biro was actually about 15th on the list. 😁
September 12th, 2025
