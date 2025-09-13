Previous
Eating 5 plus 2 a day keeps you healthy by fiveplustwo
Eating 5 plus 2 a day keeps you healthy

Well there are 7 food items on the plate! If you are wondering what fruit the white thing beside my right hand is, it is chocolate which is absolutely fruit! The other items are Orange, Apple, Banana, Mango, Nectarine, and Lemon.
moni kozi
Hahaaa!!! Terrific! I absolutely agree that chocolate is a form of self defense.
As for the apples and other fruit, I hear they keep the doctor away if you throw them hard enough!
September 11th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@monikozi 😂
September 11th, 2025  
