Previous
Photo 4074
Eating 5 plus 2 a day keeps you healthy
Well there are 7 food items on the plate! If you are wondering what fruit the white thing beside my right hand is, it is chocolate which is absolutely fruit! The other items are Orange, Apple, Banana, Mango, Nectarine, and Lemon.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4074
9
2
365
X-T5
11th September 2025 6:07am
Tags
chocolate
,
fruit
,
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-selfdefence
moni kozi
Hahaaa!!! Terrific! I absolutely agree that chocolate is a form of self defense.
As for the apples and other fruit, I hear they keep the doctor away if you throw them hard enough!
September 11th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@monikozi
😂
September 11th, 2025
As for the apples and other fruit, I hear they keep the doctor away if you throw them hard enough!