i don't have an ear worm, but i do have an ear snake!!!! by fiveplustwo
i don't have an ear worm, but i do have an ear snake!!!!

🥴 there's always a soundtrack rattling around in my head... i know this isn't a rattlesnake, but this is the song that was rattling around in my head while i was working on this...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4OMRxwMxAk&list=RDo4OMRxwMxAk&start_radio=1

fwiw, i also have bat earrings and i think spider earrings - at least i used to have spiders - not sure i know where they are right now...
