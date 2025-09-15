Sign up
Photo 4076
i don't have an ear worm, but i do have an ear snake!!!!
🥴 there's always a soundtrack rattling around in my head... i know this isn't a rattlesnake, but this is the song that was rattling around in my head while i was working on this...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4OMRxwMxAk&list=RDo4OMRxwMxAk&start_radio=1
fwiw, i also have bat earrings and i think spider earrings - at least i used to have spiders - not sure i know where they are right now...
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
0
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4116
photos
115
followers
22
following
1116% complete
View this month »
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
14th September 2025 1:06pm
Tags
ear
,
earring
,
northy-soundtrack
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-earworm
