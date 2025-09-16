Previous
I think I’ll go and eat worms by fiveplustwo
Photo 4081

I think I’ll go and eat worms

Rather than poke them in my ear.
Just an annoying little ear worm for you.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UbpsUzaKMVA
Five plus Two

