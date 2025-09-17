Previous
'Ere Worm by fiveplustwo
I had such plans, lying down on the grass listening for a worm; wearing headphones; looking angst! So now you know my ideas, be happy with this 'ere worm ( that actually isn't a worm!)

17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
