Dueling banjos anyone?

Yes I own (and play) a proper 5 string banjo. Just call me Swillin' Hillbilly Flynn.......However, I very quickly learned the ten golden rules of banjo playing.1. Before practicing on your banjo, give all those you share your home with, at least 30 minutes warning before you start. This will avoid you losing good friends, unnecessary divorce proceedings and accusations of child cruelty.2. Do not show people (other than fellow banjo players), your beloved banjo, They will not be interested.3. Do not try to seduce members of the opposite sex with your finger picking style. Although they may be impressed with your manual dexterity, any hopes you may have for a romantic/sexual liaison will be rendered absolutely null and void.4. do not play heavy rock anthems on your banjo, No body is interested5. do not try to convince people that banjos are cool, because they aren't, and everybody knows this.6. If someone asks you to give them a tune, the only thing they ever want to hear you play is dueling banjos.7 do not play any more than 45 seconds of dueling banjos as people will quickly lose interest and walk away.8. Do not waste too much time or money on fitting new drum skins or strings to your banjo. Nobody is listening, and they won't notice the difference,9. Don't waste too much time on tuning your banjo. Nobody is listening and you will need to be atrociously out tune before anybody will notice.10. Do not try to make a living out of playing banjo, or you will most likely die in a gutter from malnutrition and or hypothermia.