still waiting for my letter from Hogwarts!!!!! by fiveplustwo
this week's theme at 5+2 is the 1990s... not gonna lie - that decade is pretty much a blur for me... work was crazy busy intense, i was also going to school part time... my (now) hubby and i moved in together, bought a house and i got pregnant with our first... i think i kinda woke up when he was born in 1999... anyhoo, a definite defining moment in the late 90's was the first Harry Potter book came out... and it was either this or pretending i could stand a chance for disguising myself as Britney Spears and that was just never gonna happen🥴

theme: 1990s
@northy

22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Kathy ace
A nice memory of the decade, which sounds action-packed.
September 23rd, 2025  
