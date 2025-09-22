still waiting for my letter from Hogwarts!!!!!

this week's theme at 5+2 is the 1990s... not gonna lie - that decade is pretty much a blur for me... work was crazy busy intense, i was also going to school part time... my (now) hubby and i moved in together, bought a house and i got pregnant with our first... i think i kinda woke up when he was born in 1999... anyhoo, a definite defining moment in the late 90's was the first Harry Potter book came out... and it was either this or pretending i could stand a chance for disguising myself as Britney Spears and that was just never gonna happen🥴theme: 1990s