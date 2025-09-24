Proud Mum

I studied my MSc in Nursing part time, whilst working full time. I had two children under 10 years old when I graduated in 1997.



I was made redundant in 1998 and changed careers totally. My science degree really didn't prepare me to teach photosynthesis, geology and physics to teenagers though!



My mum was so proud and treated us all to afternoon tea in The Grand Hotel (the one the IRA blew up). She was not impressed her chocolate eclair had a thumb print in in (and that's all I remember of my graduation day!)



Would I go back to the late '90s and choose a different career. Probably!



