When we were young by fiveplustwo
Photo 4089

When we were young

Back in the 1990s, I was playing with a band called FUF (Just don't ask what FUF stands for)......

From left to right we have Hazel (Kitty's Daughter), Sarah (Kitty and I's unofficially adopted daughter) Simon (our good buddy, hiding behind a cymbal), and your's truly.

This is a very significant photo, as this was the night I proposed to Kitty from on stage........ fortunately she said yes...... or the rest of the gig might have been a bit embarrassing.
I proposed after playing the first love song I ever wrote for Kitty back in 1998.

FUF were a bit different....... We were renowned for being "folk punks"....... If you want to hear that first love song performed by FUF.

Here it is - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9-oElnbQcQ

The video also includes a collection of my favourite pictures that I have taken of Kitty over the years.

26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

ace
@fiveplustwo
kali ace
Kitty is such a stylish lady, must have been heady times when you got together
September 26th, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@kali66 I abandoned everything my life had been before, and threw myself into a new adventure............. but it was the best decision I ever made. 😁
September 26th, 2025  
