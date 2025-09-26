When we were young

Back in the 1990s, I was playing with a band called FUF (Just don't ask what FUF stands for)......
From left to right we have Hazel (Kitty's Daughter), Sarah (Kitty and I's unofficially adopted daughter) Simon (our good buddy, hiding behind a cymbal), and your's truly.
This is a very significant photo, as this was the night I proposed to Kitty from on stage........ fortunately she said yes...... or the rest of the gig might have been a bit embarrassing.
I proposed after playing the first love song I ever wrote for Kitty back in 1998.
FUF were a bit different....... We were renowned for being "folk punks"....... If you want to hear that first love song performed by FUF.