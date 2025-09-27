Previous
July 5th. 1994
July 5th. 1994

July 5, 1994 Jeff Bezos launched Amazon, which has become the world’s largest online retailer and in the process becoming a major employer but also, like Supermarkets, putting out of business many small and not so small retailers.
