Photo 4089
July 5th. 1994
July 5, 1994 Jeff Bezos launched Amazon, which has become the world’s largest online retailer and in the process becoming a major employer but also, like Supermarkets, putting out of business many small and not so small retailers.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
portrait
,
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-1990s
