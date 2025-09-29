Sign up
Photo 4092
ya - not madly me
"it looks like a rainbow vomited" on the hanger 😆
(to paraphrase Wednesday - she who is allergic to colour 🕷️)
in case you're wondering, it started out fairly colourful and i added a rainbow gradient... to make it worse 🥴
theme: not me
@northy
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
4132
photos
114
followers
22
following
1121% complete
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th September 2025 4:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-notme
