Left 2018 not me now, Right 2025 me now by fiveplustwo
Left 2018 not me now, Right 2025 me now

We are told by the scientists, although it is not absolutely true, that all the cells in our body have changed in seven years so we are a different person now than we were (well I have got different spectacles). I'll leave you to judge!
Lynda Parker
In seven years, you've stayed the same overall. Most people don't do well in the same amount of time.
October 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Time has been kind to you.
October 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
You have wonderful eyes. Deep and enigmatic, they show you as a thinker. Fascinating idea about cell renewal.
October 2nd, 2025  
Suzanne
Well those new cells are doing you proud!
October 2nd, 2025  
