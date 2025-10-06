Previous
eat that frog... by fiveplustwo
Photo 4100

eat that frog...

i think i'm the one who came up with this theme... my understanding of the term is that it's about completing the most difficult or important task first thing in the day...

theme: today's frog
@northy
Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
