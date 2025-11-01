Previous
If Life then Death by fiveplustwo
If Life then Death

When I saw these vibrant white flowers juxtaposed on the same bush with very dead flowers I reflected that if there is life there must also be death, nothing lives forever but there is renewal and beauty in both.
Five plus Two

