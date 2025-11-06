Sign up
Photo 4129
The Bretzel Stretch
Our posturology expert loves this twist.
Here's a description of how I ended up that twisted.
https://youtu.be/ln4WUwsN71I?si=FaDsyuRa0BXlvM8-
And
https://youtube.com/shorts/wG0fFJOBEUk?si=kq3Wl9YV8HTRCTjp
6th November 2025
365
SM-A526B
11th November 2025 12:22pm
fiveplustwo-bendy
