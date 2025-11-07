Previous
When it comes to strings..... by fiveplustwo
When it comes to strings.....

......... I tend to bend 'em like Beckham. 😁

Semi-tone bends are all well and good, but I really enjoy a nice whole tone bend, so satisfying. Some of you will know what I mean. 😉

@fiveplustwo theme - Bendy

