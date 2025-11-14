Previous
Too old to rock and roll..... by fiveplustwo
Photo 4133

Too old to rock and roll.....

Too young to die.......

As a singer/songwriter/musician who is about to turn 69 next month...... It gets ever harder to maintain any semblance of musical relevance. Particularly as most successful musicians today, tend to be pretty, scantily clad, young ladies prancing about in a sexually provocative manner, singing turgid, formulaic pop songs. The market for what I do is sadly, very much in decline.

As I'm no longer young or pretty and and I've never looked good in sparkly leotards, I should really be on the scrap heap by now. It's just as well that I've never done it for fame and fortune.

But surprisingly I still seem to appeal to young and enthusiastic audiences. I still love gigging and writing, so I'll not be jumping in the skip anytime soon. 😁🤘🏻

14th November 2025

