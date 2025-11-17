Previous
i wear my sunglasses at night... by fiveplustwo
Photo 4135

i wear my sunglasses at night...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56HSPQHSqEE&list=RD56HSPQHSqEE&start_radio=1

as a reminder for myself, i achieved this effect by hanging the plastic casing from a pack of pens over the lens... i had a light pointing back behind me to separate me from the background and it created that light leak effect...

theme: sophisticated
@northy
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1132% complete

Photo Details

